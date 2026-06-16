Md. Judge Continues Health Case Law Streak With ACA Ruling

By Mark Payne ( June 16, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Brendan Abell Hurson in Baltimore has been on the bench for less than three years, but he's already building an impressive list of healthcare rulings, with the latest one blocking portions of federal regulations on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. ...
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