CFPB Scraps 'Outdated' Credit Access Program Guidelines

By Jon Hill ( June 16, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is withdrawing a 2020 advisory that gave lenders a road map for offering specially designed credit access programs for underserved communities, saying the guidance is "now outdated" after the agency's recent fair lending rule rollback....
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