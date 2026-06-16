Dems Press Treasury, DOJ On Binance Sanctions Compliance

By Aislinn Keely ( June 16, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A group of Senate Democrats led by Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is pressing the U.S. Treasury Department and Justice Department for updates on the oversight of crypto exchange Binance in light of reports that the platform has facilitated Iranian sanctions evasion and maintains ties to members of the Trump administration....
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