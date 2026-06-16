Parents Of Doctor Killed In Drunk Driving Crash Sue Driver

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 16, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The parents of a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia physician who died after being struck by a drunk driver have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver in Pennsylvania state court, seeking damages for the death of their "devoted, supportive, exceptional" daughter....
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