Ex-Reed Smith Atty Seeks Appellate Review Of Bias Damages

By George Woolston ( June 16, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith LLP attorney suing the firm for gender discrimination urged a state appeals court Tuesday to grant her bid to appeal a ruling on her available damages, arguing that the appeal is necessary to clarify a prior appellate decision....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.