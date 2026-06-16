Mich. Trader Admits $2.7M Commodities Investor Fraud Scam
By Melanie Dorsey ( June 16, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan man who had already been barred from commodity futures trading admitted that he had defrauded investors out of more than $2.7 million through a commodities trading scheme that falsely promised guaranteed returns and concealed his federal trading ban, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court and a U.S. Department of Justice announcement Tuesday....
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