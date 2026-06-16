Highpower Investor Seeks Receiver For Dissolved Battery Co.
By Jarek Rutz ( June 16, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former Highpower International Inc. stockholder has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to appoint a receiver to take control of the dissolved battery maker's remaining assets and affairs, arguing it stripped itself of valuable assets while an appraisal case was pending and may no longer be capable of addressing outstanding claims....
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