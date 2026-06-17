Wash. Panel Says UIM Payment Doesn't Block IFCA Claim

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 17, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Washington state appeals court on Tuesday said an insurer cannot shake allegations that it unreasonably initially denied an injured driver's underinsured-motorist claims despite later paying the benefits, with the court noting a lack of instructive case law under the state's Insurance Fair Conduct Act....
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