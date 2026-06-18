AI Use In Arbitration Faces Red-Line Questions

By Caroline Simson ( June 18, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- An apparently novel decision in Canada setting aside an arbitral award for overreliance on artificial intelligence raises several important questions, including: How much is too much reliance on AI, and in the absence of glaring issues like hallucinations, how would you even be able to tell?...
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