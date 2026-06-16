Mark Cuban Urges 6th Circ. To Rehear Case Against FINRA

By Jessica Corso ( June 16, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Mark Cuban is throwing his weight behind a Sixth Circuit challenge to the constitutionality of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's in-house disciplinary proceedings, arguing in a Tuesday brief that the regulator shouldn't be allowed to penalize the owner of a consulting company without first affording him a trial. ...
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