DOL Judge Delays H-2A Hearing Amid High Court Review

By Benjamin Morse ( June 17, 2026, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor administrative law judge pushed a September hearing in an H-2A enforcement case against a Kentucky tobacco farm to August 2027, rescheduling the hearing while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the DOL's power to pursue monetary remedies in its in-house tribunal....
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