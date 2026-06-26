How McDonnell Still Shapes Bribery Defense Strategy

By Michael Dearington and Apeksha Vora ( June 26, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McDonnell v. U.S., the landmark ruling vacating the bribery convictions of former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell based on faulty jury instructions concerning the meaning of an "official act."[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.