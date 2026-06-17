DOJ Deal Bars OhioHealth From Blocking Patient Steering

By Bryan Koenig ( June 17, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- OhioHealth swore off contract language inhibiting the ability of insurers to steer patients to cheaper healthcare providers, in a settlement resolving one of two U.S. Department of Justice antitrust lawsuits targeting alleged hospital network efforts to force insurers to cover their hospitals in all plans....
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