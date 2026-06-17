6th Circ. OKs 30-Month Medical Fraudster Kickback Sentence
By Parker Quinlan ( June 17, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled in a published opinion that a 30-month prison sentence was correctly calculated for a Tennessee man who was convicted of violating federal anti-kickback laws with his fraudulent door-to-door medical marketing firm....
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