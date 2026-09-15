4th Circ. Appears Split On Reviving Comey, James Indictments
By Jared Foretek ( September 15, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Partisan splits were apparent Tuesday on the Fourth Circuit panel hearing the Trump administration's challenge to a federal district judge's dismissal of the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, with two of the three judges appearing to agree an improper appointment doomed the cases....
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