Syngenta, Chevron Bids To Move Paraquat Cases Opposed

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 17, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs alleging they developed Parkinson's disease from an herbicide asked a Philadelphia judge to block bids by Syngenta and Chevron to move the cases out of the city's mass tort system, arguing that the companies already tried that and failed....
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