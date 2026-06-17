Ga. High Court Allows Rape Evidence In Separate Murder Trial
By Parker Quinlan ( June 17, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that prosecutors can bring in evidence of rape and aggravated sexual battery as part of a man's parallel malice murder case in the killing of an Atlanta woman....
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