Lender Says Co. Defaulted On $5M Loan, Tanked Pot Site Value

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 17, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A cannabis real estate company and an affiliate gutted a $27 million cultivation facility, stopped paying taxes on it and defaulted on a $4.6 million clean-energy loan, according to a federal lawsuit by the lender, which seeks a court-ordered sale of the property....
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