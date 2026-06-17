MicroBilt Awarded $13M In Contract Fight With Bail Bondsman
By George Woolston ( June 17, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has adopted the recommendation of a special master to award more than $13 million to a credit reporting agency in its suit against a bail services company alleging a breach of contract over the provision of a mobile device verification service....
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