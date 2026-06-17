Aquarion Cleared To Borrow $214M, Some For PFAS Work

By Aaron Keller ( June 17, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Aquarion Water Co. of Connecticut can take on nearly $214 million in new debt, including $200 million through unsecured bonds and nearly $14 million in safe drinking water loans, some of which are earmarked for PFAS "forever chemical" treatment and mitigation systems, Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority decided Wednesday....
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