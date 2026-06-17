Fla. Panel Backs Prison Time For Luxury Car Theft Kid

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 17, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A man found guilty of stealing luxury cars worth millions as a juvenile cannot have his 15-year prison sentence revoked, a Florida appeals court said Wednesday, finding that his youthful offender community control status was correctly rescinded after he failed to complete boot camp and committed a new crime....
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