Apple Device Software Co. Investor Sues Over Sale Records

By Jarek Rutz ( June 17, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A former stockholder of Jamf Holding Corp. has sued in Delaware Chancery Court seeking access to company records tied to the software company's $13.05-per-share sale to private equity firm Francisco Partners, arguing the documents are needed to investigate whether conflicts of interest tainted the deal process....
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