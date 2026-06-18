RFK Jr. Urges 1st Circ. To Reinstate His Vaccine Advisers
By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 18, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the First Circuit a Boston federal judge's decision to freeze his vaccine committee appointments lacks a legal foundation and has left the government paralyzed when it comes to vaccine policy....
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