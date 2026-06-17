Panel Says No Hearing Needed In Some 3rd Country Removals
By Ganesh Setty ( June 17, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals said Wednesday that an immigration judge erred in determining that an evidentiary hearing was necessary before deciding whether a Cuban national should be deported to Ecuador under that country's asylum cooperative agreement with the U.S....
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