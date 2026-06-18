'Web' Of Kratom Cos. Can't Escape Addiction Fraud Claims
By Mike Curley ( June 18, 2026, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge won't let a group of kratom companies and their individual owners out of a suit alleging that they conspired to hide kratom's addictive qualities, saying the proposed class action plaintiff has sufficiently alleged the formation of an "interconnected web of corporations" aimed at perpetuating the alleged fraud....
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