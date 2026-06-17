FINRA Expels NY Firm, Bars Founders Over Churning Scheme

By Katryna Perera ( June 17, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Wednesday expelled a New York broker-dealer and its co-founders and fined the firm's chief compliance officer over claims that the founders churned and excessively traded customer accounts, harming customers while generating millions in revenue for the firm....
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