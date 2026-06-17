Amazon Workers Ink $3M Deal In COVID Screening Wage Suit

By Gina Kim ( June 17, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Amazon will pay $3 million to settle a class action filed in Pennsylvania federal court alleging it failed to compensate more than 30,000 hourly employees for time they spent off the clock to undergo COVID-19 health screenings during the pandemic in violation of state minimum wage laws, according to a Wednesday order. ...
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