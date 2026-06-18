Enviro Groups Say Feds Skirted Review For Gulf Oil Leases

By Elaine Briseño ( June 18, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A group of environmental organizations has sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for issuing oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico, saying the agency failed to review how the proposed explorations would influence the environment and endangered species....
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