2nd Circ. Skeptical Of Avangrid Worker's Age Bias Claims

By Aaron Keller ( June 18, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel Thursday seemed skeptical of an Avangrid Management Co. employee's attempt to resurrect an age discrimination lawsuit, appearing to accept the company's assertion that it passed the Connecticut worker over for a lead financial reporting analyst position because another candidate was better qualified....
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