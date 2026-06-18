Pharma Co. Says Machine Breakdown Triggered Coverage

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 18, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical company said its insurers improperly denied coverage to fix an eye dropper bottle filling machine, arguing the machine's breakdown caused extensive interruption to business activities that would trigger the policy, according to a complaint removed to California federal court Wednesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.