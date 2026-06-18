Trump Accounts Not Subject To ERISA, DOL Says

By Asha Glover ( June 18, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Trump accounts, the new tax-advantaged brokerage accounts for newborns, will generally not be considered employee pension benefit plans and will not be subject to federal benefits laws, according to guidance issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor....
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