Del Monte Minority Lenders Can't Stay DIP Rollup Fight

By Alex Wittenberg ( June 18, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A group of minority lenders to Del Monte failed to persuade a New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Thursday to stay an adversary proceeding centered on the canned food company's Chapter 11 financing, one month after the judge denied their breach of contract claim in the case....
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