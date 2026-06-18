GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week
By Sue Reisinger ( June 18, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- General counsel may cringe at the news, but their chief financial officers will rejoice over a new study that shows the average spending by legal departments dropped to a six-year low in 2026. And two in-house Cigna lawyers are at the center of a finding of "improperly asserted privilege" over key company documents related to a payment lawsuit brought by three labs....
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