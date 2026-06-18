Convicted Atty's Federal Bar Future Hinges On State Review

By Brian Steele ( June 18, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge said Thursday that he is "impressed" with the "growth" that a suspended attorney has shown in the months since his reinstatement hearing began, but he would not rule on readmitting him to the bar until a state-level committee makes its own recommendation....
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