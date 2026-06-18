Bitcoin Thief Tells 2nd Circ. Resentence Violates Constitution
By Stewart Bishop ( June 18, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a convicted Florida bitcoin fraudster who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay over $20 million in restitution stemming from his role in a crypto heist on Thursday told the Second Circuit that the lower court's resentencing trampled on the constitutional rights of her client, who "never got due process at any stage."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.