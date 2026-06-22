Supreme Court Won't Review HFC Reduction Law
By Jared Foretek ( June 22, 2026, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a Georgia refrigerants company's petition to review a 2020 environmental law and subsequent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations requiring an 85% reduction in hydrofluorocarbon consumption by 2036, rejecting a chance to either modify or replace the "intelligible principle" test in nondelegation cases....
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