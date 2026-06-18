Conn. Deal Lets Mashantucket Tribe Join Cannabis Market

By Aaron Keller ( June 18, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Connecticut and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation have signed a cannabis compact allowing transactions between tribal enterprises and state-licensed entities, the first deal of its kind since Connecticut legalized recreational marijuana in June 2021 and the tribe penned its own cannabis regulations that same year....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.