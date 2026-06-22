Axip Energy Gets OK On Ch. 11 Wind-Down Plan

By Alex Wittenberg ( June 22, 2026, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Monday approved natural gas compressor company Axip's Chapter 11 plan, allowing the debtor to wind down its remaining assets after selling most of the business earlier this year....
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