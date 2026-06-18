Asbestos Spinoff Battles Bid For Trustee Takeover In Ch. 11

By Hayley Fowler ( June 18, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The chief legal officer of Georgia-Pacific spinoff Bestwall admitted Thursday that the company is exploring more bankruptcy filings, but denied the contention by asbestos claimants waiting on settlements that it's going to abandon the nearly 9-year-old Chapter 11 case....
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