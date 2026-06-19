Appeals Court Scraps Redo Of Pfizer, Flynn Drug Fines

By Joanne Faulkner ( June 19, 2026, 4:00 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that the Competition Appeal Tribunal was wrong to remake a decision to fine Pfizer Ltd. and Flynn Pharma Ltd. £70 million ($93 million) for excessive pricing, finding that the process was tainted by procedural unfairness....
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