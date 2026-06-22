DHS Says Citizenship Fees Must Rise To Cover Costs

By Britain Eakin ( June 22, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposed Monday raising the cost of applying for citizenship by $570, and doing away with reduced fees and fee waivers, saying the moves would help the agency recoup the cost of processing the applications....
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