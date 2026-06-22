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Dentons Adds Ex-Yuga Labs Legal Chief To Corporate Team

By Katryna Perera ( June 22, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The former chief legal officer of Yuga Labs has joined Dentons as a partner in the firm's corporate practice, where he will advise technology companies, investors and financial institutions in the fintech, digital asset and artificial intelligence spaces....

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