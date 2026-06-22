TerraForm Attys Get $23M Fee In Brookfield Settlement
By Jarek Rutz ( June 22, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court awarded plaintiffs' attorneys more than $23 million in fees and expenses for securing an $83.8 million settlement that resolved long-running shareholder litigation over Brookfield Asset Management's 2020 take-private merger with renewable energy company TerraForm Power Inc....
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