FAR Council Takes Aim At Acquisitions, Contract Terminations

By Madeline Lyskawa ( June 23, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration kicked off the formal rulemaking process as part of its effort to streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation, releasing four proposed rules covering everything from competition requirements and acquisition planning to contract terminations and protests. ...
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