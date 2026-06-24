Agentic AI And Securities Law: The Machine As A Manipulator
By Joseph A. Hall ( June 24, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The second article in this series argued that agentic artificial intelligence strains the most fundamental concept in securities liability: intent. Scienter under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 was constructed with human defendants in mind, and the inquiry into a culpable state of mind becomes increasingly difficult to parse when conduct is shaped by an autonomous system optimizing against an objective function....
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