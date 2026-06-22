Guo Trustee Seeks OK For $14.95M In Transfer Claim Deals
By Brian Steele ( June 22, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 trustee overseeing the estate of billionaire fraudster Miles Guo is seeking approval of settlements reached in fraudulent transfer suits against insurance companies including Anthem Health Plans and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, as well as law firms like Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC and Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC....
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