10th Circ. Says Fire Chief Immune From Termination Suit

By Katherine Smith ( June 22, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A district court erred in denying a Colorado fire chief qualified immunity in a former union president's lawsuit alleging he was unlawfully terminated, the Tenth Circuit ruled Monday, finding that the former president failed to show the chief's actions violated "clearly established law."...
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