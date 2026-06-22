Board Says Asylum Was Properly Denied In Light Of DUIs

By Tom Lotshaw ( June 22, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals said an immigration judge reasonably denied a Cameroon man's bid for asylum based on multiple driving under the influence convictions, despite granting his application for withholding of removal to the African country....
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