High Court Ruling Casts Doubt On Status-Based Gun Bans

By Lee Francis ( June 25, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- It's not every day that the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Rifle Association join forces at the U.S. Supreme Court. But in U.S. v. Hemani, decided on June 18, the unlikely pair argued that Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 922(G)(3), as it applied to the plaintiff, Ali Hemani, was unconstitutional....
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