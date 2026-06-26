11th Circ. Told Loan Program Wasn't Commodities Investing

By David Minsky ( June 26, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- An imprisoned foreign currency trader urged an Eleventh Circuit panel Friday to undo a $62 million fraud-related judgment in the Commodities Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit accusing him of misappropriating investor cash, arguing the money was lent to him and he wasn't pooling funds. ...
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